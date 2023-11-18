The newly refurbished Fire Station in Crossmolina is set to officially open its doors on Monday.

The project, which has cost over €2 million will be opened by Minister Dara O'Brien, who is in the county for a number of engagements next week.

It is the first fire station to be opened in the county since 2004.

Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Michael Loftus says the state of the art facility will make a huge difference for those volunteers who give up their time to help their local community as a fire fighter.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan: