The Junior Transport Minister says it has been a “devastating year on the roads.”

A ministerial road safety committee is meeting today to discuss the increase in road fatalities and measures to combat the rising death toll.

167 people have lost their lives on Irish roads since the start of the year, which is an increase of 35 people compared to the same period last year.

Minister Jack Chambers says he is hugely concerned about the number of young people losing their lives on the road.