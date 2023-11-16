Farmers on Achill Island are continuing to fight their case for their delayed farm payments.

The financial impact they are experiencing is as a result of commonage land fires.

A delegation led by Mayo Hill Chairman Pat Chambers, which included Sean Corrigan, John Lee, and Dominic Veasey met with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., in Donegal on Monday last to address the issue.

Concerns address included the widespread burning of commonage lands in the Achill Parish and adjacent private holdings.

These fires, exacerbated by dry weather conditions, have resulted in substantial financial losses for local farmers, with tens of thousands of Euros in payment cuts across multiple commonages.

The farmers, represented by the delegation, stated their innocence in causing the fires, stressing the unfairness of being penalised for environmental damage beyond their control.

John Lee who is a local farm planner himself has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.