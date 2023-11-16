An appeal has been made to motorists in the county to appreciate that extensive road works are underway across the county at present and so some traffic delays can be expected.

At yesterday’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District, Director of Services with Mayo County Council Tom Gilligan advised road users to give themselves a few extra minutes when travelling to work / schools these mornings and afternoons as road re-surfacing works are underway in multiple locations at present and there is also widespread cutting back of hedges and trees along many busy routes.

Mayo County Council is undertaking extensive works on the county’s roads over the next number of weeks, and Mr Gilligan appealed for drivers’ patience