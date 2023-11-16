An awareness campaign is being launched today to make the Irish public aware of one of the most dangerous forms of cancer.

On World Pancreatic Cancer Day, experts are highlighting some of the symptoms associated with the disease including tummy pains, jaundice and new onset diabetes in older adults.

Pancreatic cancer survivors and families of patients who have died are coming together to get the message out to get checked by a doctor as soon as you spot one of these symptoms.

Professor Aisling Barry is the Chair of Radiation Oncology in UCC and says it's one of the deadliest forms of the disease...