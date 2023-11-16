The names of more Irish citizens are understood to be on the list of those set to leave Gaza today.

Its not known how many are expected to cross the Rafah gate into Egypt, after 23 Irish citizens were evacuated yesterday.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council's adopted a resolution calling for urgent "humanitarian pauses" in the Israel-Hamas war.



It's as the senior advisor to the Israeli prime minister says a substantial effort to give aid in northern Gaza's unlikely until the fighting stops.

Israel's military raided al Shifa hospital this week, claiming Hamas is using it to run its operations, something the group denies.



Mark Regev insists Israeli's aren't the ones breaking humanitarian law...