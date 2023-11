Almost 8 in 10 people in Ireland are against EU plans to allow 16 year olds to drive.

The European Commission has proposed that 16 year olds should be able to drive as long as there's a speed limit device in their car of 45km.

The proposal is aimed at helping young people in rural areas.

But Paul Walsh from People Insurance, which carried out the research, says Irish people don't seem to be in favour of it.