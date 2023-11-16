Irish Rail has confirmed that its online timetable has been updated with the introduction of the new 7.35pm train from Dublin to Westport.

Mayo Deputy Alan Dillon said he has received confirmation from Irish Rail that commuters on the new train service can book tickets for the journey on the website: www.irishrail.ie, with the revised timetable starting on December 10th next.

The Fine Gael deputy, who is a member of the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, says the late evening train service will make stops at stations, including Ballyhaunis at 10.01pm, Claremorris at 10.16pm, Castlebar at 10.36pm, Westport at 10.53pm, Foxford at 10.47pm, and Ballina at 11.00pm.

‘I am delighted that the service will be operational prior to Christmas and will be of great benefit to those hoping to make the most of day-trips to the capital city.”