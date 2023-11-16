Ballina is rapidly losing its reputation as the “Salmon Capital of Ireland”, and that’s the fault of the number of seals along the Moy estuary destroying the fishing tourism industry in the north Mayo capital. That’s according to Ballina based Fine Gael councillor John O’Hara.

The councillor has been raising his grave concerns over the impact of the seals on salmon fishing on the Moy in Ballina at recent meetings of Ballina Municipal District.

He says he is aware of fisher people who had always taken holidays in Ballina to fish for salmon who say they didn’t get a pull of the rod over the recent fishing season and have vowed not to return.

Ballina councillors had called on the Minister Noonan to intervene and have the seals in the Moy estuary culled, however, in response the Minister explained that the culling of seals is prohibited.

Councillor O’Hara says he has nothing against the seals but if they cant be culled they must be moved on and re-located immediately or Ballina’s reputation as the Salmon Capital of Ireland will quickly be ruined.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the problem which he raised again at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District...