Mayo has one of the highest rates of homelessness outside our cities.

There are now 572 people homeless in the west, 220 of whom are children.

Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh says Mayo now has the sixth highest number of people suffering homelessness in the country.

The Erris-based representative says this is shocking for a rural county such as Mayo with 77 people homeless in Mayo alone.

Deputy Conway-Walsh says Not only are more people homeless but the hardship they are in is also getting worse.

She has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.