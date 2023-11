A local councillor says the main street in Kilkelly is to reopen later today, after being closed for 2 weeks.

Councillor John Caulfield says Electric Skyline have been out to the site and removed the street light that has fallen when a building collapsed in the town.

Mayo County Council are now setting up the road to open as a one way system.

Traffic lights will be put in place.

The Fianna Fail councillor has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....