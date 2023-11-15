A number of Irish citizens are believed to have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin travelled to Cairo overnight, where he says he'll continue to work to help more citizens to leave.

It's reported 20 to 30 of the 40 Irish citizens who are trapped in Gaza will be leave the occupied territory today.

Meanwhile a local councillor has called for support from his local authority colleagues to write to the Government urging them to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Cathaoirleach of the Ballina MD Seamus Weir raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council on Monday, but did not receive the full support from his colleagues.

However the Independent councillor raised the issue at today's meeting of Ballina MD where his motion received unanimous support and will now write to the Taoiseach and get them to begin talking about a peace process for the Middle East.

Councillor Weir has been telling Midwest Radio News Editor Teresa O'Malley more about why he believes the Irish Government need to make the call....