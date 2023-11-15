Free Christmas Parking in Ballina local authority car parks for the month of December was approved today by members of Ballina Municipal District.



The free afternoon local authority car parking will be in operation from 2pm daily from Friday December 1st to Friday December 29th.



Street car parking charges will remain in place - and motorists are encouraged to use the Ballina e parking app, in operation now in Ballina for two years.



Signs will be erected in the relevant car parks to inform the public of the free Christmas parking from 2pm for the month of December.