All of the required funding to construct the new Murrisk community water connection is now in place.

That's according to Mayo Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring.

He says the overall cost of the Murrisk community water connection is almost €8.25 million.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage have approved funding of just over €6 million for the project.

The balance of just under €2.2 million will be provided by a local contribution from the 500 - 550 households in the Murrisk, Lecanvey and Kilsallagh communities that will benefit from the new scheme and also a contribution from Uisce Éireann.

Deputy Ring says when completed it will bring, for the first time, a piped water supply of high quality water to approximately 500/550 homes from Belclare to Kilsallagh.

