

A group representing independent production companies says now is the time for the TV licence fee to be reformed.

Screen Producers Ireland is welcoming the latest 56 million euro State injection in RTE, and the news the broadcaster will increase the content supplied by independent producers.

RTE confirmed reform proposals yesterday which involves 400 redundancies, a top pay rate of 250 thousand euro, and more programmes being made in Cork and Galway.

SPI Chief Executive Susan Kirby says an improved licence fee is also needed now: