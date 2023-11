Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to drop plans to block access to motorway lay-bys for the majority of motorists.

TII says it will decide whether to only allow trucks and other heavy goods vehicles to use lay-bys by the end of the year.

The agency points to a significant increase in motorway service stations along the road network over the past 10 years and also says lay-bys have been highlighted as a safety concern.

Independent TD Sean Canney says it doesn’t make sense to him: