A local Councillor has raised concern over flooding of the Mayower River.

Cllr Johno O’Malley is calling for cleaning works to be carried out on the river as he has received alarming information from a Kilmeena resident.

The man told Cllr O’Malley that the water from the river is now just 15ft away from his septic tank and has never been as close to his house before.

He says that there are trees growing across the river, and it is full of debris and is polluted.

The Fine Gael Cllr says that as the river is a County Council river, and Mayo County Council must make a case to clean the river despite current restoration laws preventing them from doing so.

Speaking following yesterday’s meeting of Mayo County Council, he raised his concern to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: