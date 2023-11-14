A €145 million scheme has been introduced to promote economic growth across all regions is now open for applications.

Local Fianna Fáil Minister Dara Calleary is reminding small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), enterprise organizations and third level institutions to apply for the scheme.

The Smart Regions Enterprise Innovation Scheme is open until March 31 2024, however Deputy Calleary says that applications should be in as soon as possible to improve applicant’s chances of receiving maximum funding.

The scheme is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and will be administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Minister Calleary is hoping for a better uptake in applications than previous, particularly in Mayo.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: