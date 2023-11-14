The National Transport Authority has given the go ahead for a late train service for Mayo, starting next month.

Mayo Deputy Alan Dillon has expressed his delight with the approval of the Irish Rail timetable.

This would see a new late train service from Dublin to Mayo operate six days a week.

The newly introduced service will make stops at various stations.

These include Ballyhaunis at 10:01pm, Claremorris at 10.16pm, Castlebar at 10:36pm, Westport at 10:53pm, Foxford at 10:47pm and Ballina at 11:00pm.

The Chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party has been giving more information on this announcement to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: