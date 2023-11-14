Throughout this morning, Midwest Radio was contacted by a number of concerned motorists travelling on the N5.

This was in relation to traffic disruptions, particularly between Ballyvary and Bohola.

Some listeners reported delays of up to an hour and a half.

Mayo County Council have issued the following statement to Midwest Radio on the matter:

“The Contractor is examining alternative measures to alleviate the congestion.

“East bound motorists are asked to use the N58 and then on to the R321 as an alternative route.”

Midwest Radio News understands that the road works are scheduled for four weeks but are also weather dependent.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.