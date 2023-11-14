Tributes have been paid to the late Irish country music singer Kevin Prendergast, who passed away yesterday.

So many words have been used to describe the legacy left by Kevin, with Daniel O’Donnell describing him as a ‘true gentleman’.

Born in Carramack, Kevin immigrated to Manchester as a young man where he developed a huge following among the Irish population.

He sang all over the UK and Ireland, recording several hugely popular albums.

Last year, he celebrated 50 years in show business.

In his later years he retired from Manchester to Brickens where he enjoyed a happy retirement.

Michael Commins worked very closely with Kevin throughout his career.

Last night, in the wake of Kevin’s passing, Michael spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey and paid tribute to the late Kevin Prendergast:

Kevin Prendergast will be reposing at Donnellan's Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis on Thursday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral will arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Logboy on Friday for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Tulrahan Cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only. Donations to Lohan Park Comfort Fund, c/o Donnellan Undertakers, Ballyhaunis.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Donnellan Undertakers Facebook page.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.