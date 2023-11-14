Former Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Eddie Staunton will be laid to rest today.

A Crossmolina based Councillor, Eddie served for over 30 years with the local authority.

He was Cathaoirleach in 2004, and opted not to contest the last local elections.

Fine Gael colleagues Michael Ring and Jarlath Munnelly as well as former Taoiseach Enda Kenny have been paying tribute to Eddie in recent days since his passing.

Enda Kenny recalled his stand out memory with Eddie Staunton, walking down Fifth Avenue in New York for St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Eddie’s funeral mass takes place today in St Cormac’s Church, Moygownagh at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/moygownagh

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.