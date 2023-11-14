ESB networks say it could be later today before power is fully restored to those without a supply since yesterday.

It's because of the extent of the damage caused by Storm Debi.

Irish Water, ESB Networks and several other agencies have been working flat-out to repair damage across the country.

Galway City appears to have been worst hit, with border areas of Mayo and Roscommon also affected.

Galway Councillor Liam Carroll says the storm should urge the Government to take action to protect coastlines from future storms:

(pic Ciaran Cannon Facebook via Gort Inse Guaire)