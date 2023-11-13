The death has occurred of well known Irish country singer Kevin Prendergast.

Born in Carramack, Kevin immigrated to Manchester as a young man.

It was there as a musician that he developed a huge following among the Irish immigrant population.

Throughout his career he sang all over the UK and Ireland.

Over the last five decades Kevin recorded several hugely popular albums.

He wrote and co-wrote many hit songs during his career.

In his later years he retired from Manchester to Brickens where he enjoyed a happy retirement.

Kevin is predeceased by his parents John Austin and Ann, as well as brothers Sean, Brendan, Tom, Ray and Gerald.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law Marian and Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Kevin’s funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Further tributes will follow tomorrow across our news bulletins.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.