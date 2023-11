Tributes have been paid today to the late Eddie Staunton.

The former Crossmolina based Fine Gael Councillor served as a member of Mayo County Council for over three decades.

He opted not to contest the last local elections.

Eddie was the Cathaoirleach of the local authority in 2004.

We heard from Fine Gael Councillor Jarlath Munnelly earlier today, who paid tribute to Eddie.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has also been paying tribute.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: