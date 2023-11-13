330 further IFA branch AGMs will take place this week as presidential election voting continues.

This represents more than one third of the 940 AGMs that will take place by the end of November.

IFA National Returning Officer Brian Rushe has renewed his appeal to members to have their say and use their vote.

Running for the role of president are current IFA National Treasurer and Limerick dairy farmer Martin Stapleton, and IFA South Leinster Regional chair and Laois beef and sheep farmer Francie Gorman.

In the race for vice president, Connacht Regional chair and Galway dairy farmer Pat Murphy is up against Alice Doyle, a Wexford native and current IFA Farm Family Committee chair.

The final batch of voting packs will issue this week, which include ballot papers for members.

The election count will take place on Tuesday December 12 at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.

