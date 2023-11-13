EDF Renewables Ireland have announced plans to develop a 30MW wind farm in County Roscommon.

The proposed Carrowkeel Wind Farm could power more than 20,000 homes.

This will be located approximately 14km northwest of Athlone town, in the townlands of Kilmass, Rahara, Longfield, Grange and Corralea.

The project team at EDF Renewables is currently gathering wind data and mapping the environmental constraints on site to be used to create a preliminary wind turbine layout.

Head of Development at EDF Renewables Jenny Howard says that the need for new renewable energy sources has never been more urgent.

She has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey more about the planned site in Roscommon:

(photo EDF Renewables)