It seems the worst effects of Storm Debi have subsided.

However, Roscommon County Council is urging motorists to continue to exercise caution when driving due to debris on roads and trees.

The storm was predicted as being particularly confined to South Roscommon but the effects of it have also been particularly felt in the West of the county. Furthermore, the effects of the storm materialised later than anticipated this morning.

Council crews have been working extensively throughout the county, responding to incidents where trees have fallen. They are prioritising areas most in need and clearing trees and debris where areas are most affected, that is roads that have been blocked.

A Status Yellow Warning remains in force until 3pm this afternoon for the whole of the county.

Trees have been cleared from the R284 at Drumboylan and the L1015 at Drumdoe

The R362 at Curraghboy is closed at present, though crews are currently at the scene and the road is expected to open very shortly.

There are reports of exposed electrical wires at Arm on the Williamstown road from Castlerea. The road is blocked and motorists should avoid the area.

The Frenchpark to Boyle R361 has been cleared

A tree that fell on the N5 near Tulsk has been cleared

A tree was reported down on the L1812 at Lisdrum

The Scramoge to Rooskey R367 had been blocked but crews are at the scene

A tree was down on the N60 at Cloverhill but has been cleared

A tree was also down on the Strokestown to Longford stretch of the N5 but the road has been cleared.

"The situation is fast moving and most areas where blockages/obstructions have been reported have now been cleared in the county. However to repeat, the advice from Roscommon County Council is for motorists to drive with extreme care."