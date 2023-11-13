An Post advising customers of some disruptions today due to Storm Debi
- An Post adjusted their schedules to get letters and parcels safely around the country ahead of the storm.
- Deliveries in some areas in the North, Midlands, South and East of the country will be delayed due to road conditions and power outages, all determined by local conditions.
- A postwoman was taken to hospital after being hit by flying debris in County Limerick this morning but thankfully she was not seriously injured.
- Deliveries will get underway as soon as it is safe to do so.
- Many Post Offices are operating normally around the country and Post Offices in the Red Zone started to open from 11am, wherever it is safe to do so. Power outages will impact some post offices areas and we will provide updates throughout the day.
- We ask customers to stay safe and not to take any risks while the storm is raging or where road conditions are dangerous.