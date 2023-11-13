A Roscommon county councillor is advising of a tree down and a potentially dangerous live electricity wire close to the village of Ballintubber, Castlerea at present.

Councillor Anthony Waldron says the Toberkeigh to Cloonavindin road is closed due to a fallen tree and that it appears to have brought down an electric wire.

The councillor is warning the public that it could be highly dangerous and so is advising the public to stay “well clear”.

Additionally Roscommon County Council say there are reports of exposed electrical wires at Arm on the Williamstown road from Castlerea.

The road is blocked and motorists should avoid the area.