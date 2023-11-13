The death has occurred of the late Crossmolina based councillor, Eddie Staunton.

Eddie served as a member of Mayo County Council for over three decades as a Fine Gael councillor, and opted not to contest the last local elections.

He was the Cathaoirleach of the local authority in 2004.

Fine Gael councillor Jarlath Munnelly spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley this lunchtime and paid tribute to the late Eddie Statunton...

His remains will repose at Hiney's Funeral Home Crossmolina this evening (Monday) from 4pm until 6pm and will be laid to rest after 12 noon mass tomorrow (Tuesday)in St. Cormac’s Church, Moygownagh, in the adjoining Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.