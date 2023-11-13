St. Louis Community School in Kiltimagh has just been approved for major refurbishment works, according to Mayo Fine Gael deputy Michael Ring.

The works include various automated features, additional toilet facilities, the upgrading of the school lifts, new flooring and doors, the resurfacing of paths and walkways and improvements to the school canteen.

Deputy Ring says substantial funding has been allocated for the works and the project will go to tender and progress to the works stage as quickly as possible.

In addition, he says, St. Louis are at the design stage of their multi million euro extension, which will bring new woodwork, engineering, art, science, technology, and home economics classrooms as well as a number of general classrooms.

The school has received almost one million euro for specialist equipment for their practical classrooms.