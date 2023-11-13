Many roads across the region are flooded this morning as a result of Storm Debi.

Gardai say many roads across the region are affected.

Flooding on the Louisburgh to Westport road at Lecanvey.

Surface flooding at St Muredach's Gate in Ballina.

Also at Coscutters on the Killala road in Ballina.

Flooding at Carrowkelly between Cullens NS and Belleek.

Flooding at the Co-op on the Ballina to Crossmolina road on the Crossmolina side.

Flooding between Crossmolina village and the football pitch.

Trees down on the Castlerea to Williamstown road at Trein.

Gardai across the region are advising motorists to use the roads this morning with caution as there may be disruption with fallen trees and flooding.