Bus Éireann Service disruption due to the arrival of Storm Debi on Monday, 13 November 2023

The arrival of Storm Debi is likely to cause significant impact to public transport services on Monday morning and we would ask intending customers to check www.buseireann.ie for service updates and to also leave additional time should you be intending to travel.

Due to Red Weather warnings the following Bus Éireann services will be cancelled on Monday, 13 November 2023:

School Transport Services:

As per the decision to delay the opening of schools until 10am tomorrow, School Bus Services in the 19 counties (Clare, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Roscommon) affected by the Status Red and Orange Warnings will not operate on Monday morning; however, afternoon services will operate as normal, subject to local road conditions being safe to travel.

Scheduled Services:

The following scheduled services will be cancelled on Monday, 13 November 2023:

Route 440 Athlone - Westport

06.45 Athlone to Westport – cancelled

Route 461 Athlone - Roscommon

07.25 Athlone to Roscommon – cancelled

08.00 Roscommon – Athlone - cancelled

Route: A1 / A2 Athlone Town Service:

A1: 07.00 Kilmartin Centre to Beal Na Mulla – cancelled

A1: 07.30 Kilmartin Centre to Beal Na Mulla – cancelled

A1: 07.00 Beal Na Mulla – Kilmartin Centre - cancelled

A1: 07.30 Beal Na Mulla – Kilmartin Centre – cancelled

A2: 07.15 Kilmartin Centre – Beal Na Mulla – cancelled

A2: 07.45 Kilmartin Centre – Beal Na Mulla – cancelled

A2: 07.15 Beal Na Mulla – Kilmartin Centre – cancelled

A2: 07.45 Beal Na Mulla – Kilmartin Centre – cancelled

Please be advised that there may be come continued disruption throughout the day due to unsafe road conditions or the impact of earlier services not running.

We thank our customers for their understanding and our employees for their support as we prepare for the arrival of Storm Debi.