There is great excitement surrounding the incorporation of St. Angela's College Sligo into ATU but the historic shortfall in funding needs to address immediately.

That's the view of Sligo TD Marian Harkin who says this partnership must be warmly welcomed but she said both institutions begin their new relationship at a distinct funding disadvantage compared to similar third level institutions across the country.

Speaking in the D áil Ms Harkin said that the historic incorporation of St. Angela’s Clogherevagh into ATU was a very special occasion for the Ursuline Sisters who established St. Angela’s in 1952.

Addressing Minister Charlie McConalogue, Deputy Harkin said that further substantial resources are needed to make up for historic shortfalls in capital funding to the colleges of ATU.

Figures from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly show that between 2012 and 2022 higher education institutes in the region received 28% less per undergraduate in general capital funding than the national average.

Deputy Harkin says this 28% shortfall in funding is totally unacceptable and has been telling Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew that it must be reversed as a matter of urgency: