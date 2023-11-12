A new initiative is to be launched by the Government for businesses.

The Increased Cost of Business Scheme will refund hard pressed businesses.

Funding for this scheme has been granted by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The monies will be allocated to 31 local authorities.

Fine Gael TD Michael Ring has welcomed the allocation but says that Mayo County Council should be providing services for small business's rates.

He has criticised the local authority, saying that this new scheme will provide small businesses with rates money not being offered by the council.

The Mayo Deputy has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey: