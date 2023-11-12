A status red storm warning has been issued for the coasts of Galway, Clare and Kerry, with a possibility of similar warnings being issued to counties, as Storm Debi makes it's way to Ireland tonight.

Met Eireann are working with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group on what steps should be taken as a result of this fast-moving weather system.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning will come into effect for all counties at midnight, with the wind alert increasing to Status Orange for 16 counties at 2am.

The forecaster is warning of very damaging winds, causing dangerous travelling conditions and the potential for damage to power lines and exposed structures.

Liz Walsh from Met Eireann says warnings are still changeable.