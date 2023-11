The NUJ is accusing the Israeli Government of an 'egregious breach of humanitarian law'.

It says its scandalous contempt for the rights of journalists cannot be justified by the vile actions of Hamas.

It gathered for a vigil at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin yesterday to mourn journalists killed in conflict zones.

National Union of Journalists Irish Secretary, Seamus Dooley says the killing of journalists is unacceptable.