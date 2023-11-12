Weather warnings have been issued for the entire country, with another storm on the way.

Storm Debi is expected to bring severe gusts and rainfall tonight and tomorrow.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning will come into effect for all counties at midnight, with the wind alert increasing to Status Orange for 16 counties at 2am.

The status orange warning will impact Galway from 2am tomorrow morning until 12 noon tomorrow.

A Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued in the North.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says 2023 is on track to be Ireland's wettest year on record.