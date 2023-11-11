First place at this year’s Waterford Poetry Prize has gone to a Mayo woman.

Ballina writer and musician Finola Cahill claimed the prestigious award for her poem ‘Skimming Stones on Pollacappul.’

Her poetry has features in publications like London Magazine, Paris Lit Up, An Capall Dorcha and more.

In a busy year of nominations, Finola was shortlisted for the Fish Poetry Prize, the Bridport Poetry Prize and the Listowel Writers Week Collection Award.

Having participated in this year’s Seamus Heaney Summer School, she was one of 37 writers selected for the 2023 Irish Writers Centre national mentoring programme.