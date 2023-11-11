A local Senator says the establishment of a centre for apprenticeships in Roscommon would help fill a significant local demand for skilled trades people.

Senator Aisling Dolan has called on the Minister for Higher Education to back the plans for such a centre in Roscommon town.

She says the Galway Roscommon Enterprise and Training Board has already submitted proposals to SOLAS, the national agency over education and training, for a two and a half acre site in the town.

It comes at a time when people are being urged to consider their options post leaving cert, and that third level university isn’t the only route they can follow.

Senator Dolan told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan it would help fill the gap within the county and is also in the catchment areas of Mayo and other counties: