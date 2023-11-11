Singers and bands have been expressing their disappointment at a planned change by Spotify on how it pays them.

The company is proposing only to pay those whose songs are streamed more than one thousand times.

No payment will be made to those with fewer streams.

Mayo native Ed Holland, who is the front singer with Hurricane Highway, doesn’t think it will make a huge impact to local artists.

He is hopeful that Spotify will help out the smaller artists more with the extra revenue they will make.

Ed has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: