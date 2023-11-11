SIPTU is warning that that extending the HSE recruitment embargo will result in many services being unable to meet growing demand.



The freeze is being extended to all categories of staff, with the exception of consultants, doctors in training, and nurses and midwives who graduated this year.



The INMO Executive Council say they're engaging with members with a view to a ballot for industrial action over the news.



Kevin Figgis of the SIPTU Health Division said the union's disappointed there's been no attempt by the HSE to enter into negotiations around alternatives.