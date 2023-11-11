A Mayo Garda who was killed in the line of duty has been remembered for his contribution to communities through sport.

Posthumous awards were given to the late Detective Garda Adrian Donohue and Garda Tony Golden at the Cóiste Siamsa Sportstar awards in Cavan yesterday evening.

Cóiste Siamsa is the national governing body of sporting clubs in the Garda organisation.

Garda Golden, who was a native of Ballina, was shot dead while on duty in Omeath in October of 2015.

He was described at the event as a “very popular team mate”, who was a “hard worker, on and off the pitch”, according to RTÉ.

Garda Golden hurled with Ballina Stephenites at senior level, and with the Mayo u16 and minor teams.

Since his death, the Anthony Golden Community Trust has been set up in Ballina in his honour to develop a recreational park and hub for the community.