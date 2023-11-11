Details

The Mayo Business Awards took place last night at the Great National Hotel, Ballina.

A number of businesses and business people received awards on the night.

Here are a list of the winners:

Accessibility & Inclusion Award – Mayo Leisure Point

Excellence in Customer Service Award – Nevin’s Newfield Inn

Best Digital Presence – Ella & Jo

Sustainability Initiative Award – Accelerating Change Together ACT

Responsible Tourism Award – Westport House

Best Emerging Business / Best Start Up – Dair Nua Cooperage

The Neill O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award – Connolly Motor Group

Ballina 2023 Sponsorship Award – Michael Carr Foods

Resilience & Innovation Award - TF Royal Hotel & Theatre

(pic - Ella & Jo Cosmetics Facebook)

