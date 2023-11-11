The Mayo Business Awards took place last night at the Great National Hotel, Ballina.
A number of businesses and business people received awards on the night.
Here are a list of the winners:
Accessibility & Inclusion Award – Mayo Leisure Point
Excellence in Customer Service Award – Nevin’s Newfield Inn
Best Digital Presence – Ella & Jo
Sustainability Initiative Award – Accelerating Change Together ACT
Responsible Tourism Award – Westport House
Best Emerging Business / Best Start Up – Dair Nua Cooperage
The Neill O’Neill Lifetime Achievement Award – Connolly Motor Group
Ballina 2023 Sponsorship Award – Michael Carr Foods
Resilience & Innovation Award - TF Royal Hotel & Theatre
