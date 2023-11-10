Three Mayo groups will be hoping to win at the IPB Pride of Place Competition awards tonight.

The IPB Pride of Place Competition, in association with Co-operation Ireland, is an all island competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and local authorities.

This competition aims to acknowledge the work being done every day by communities all over the country.

Mayo County Council has nominated three groups for the awards.

The Aghamore group have been nominated in Category 1 – Population 0-500.

The Butterfly Garden, Swinford received a nomination in Category 7 – “Community Wellbeing Initiatives.”

Ballyhaunis Language Café has been nominated in Category 5 – Communities Welcoming New Communities.

The winners will be announced on the Pride of Place award ceremony which takes place tonight in the Armagh City Hotel.

The event is hosted by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

You can attend the event online at www.prideofplace.ie which begins at 7:00pm.