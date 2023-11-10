It is simply unacceptable that residents of Crossmolina have been left waiting for years for the commencement of flood relief work in the town.

The matter was again raised in the Dáil by Mayo Sinn Fein Deputy Rose Conway Walsh who says reports and reviews have been passed back and forth without any progress

Deputy Conway-Walsh says Crossmolina has waited since 2015 when it was flooded out.

The OPW presented the Minister with a plan for the scheme in January 2021 – almost three years ago.

The Erris TD says she was assured by a Fine Gael junior Minister in May that construction would commence this year but nothing has materialised.

Deputy Conway-Walsh has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.....