Farmers have expressed their frustration today at further delays to payments.

The delay centres around ANC and CAP payments.

Pat Chambers who is the Hill Representative for the IFA says it's another hammer blow to farmers in the West of Ireland.

He says farmers won't receive the rest of their payment now until December 5th.

He is calling on elected representative in Mayo to urge Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to address the problem as a matter of urgency.

Mr. Chambers has been voicing his frustration on the matter with Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew.....