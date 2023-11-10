A Mayo based company has won a sizeable investment prize at the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

Galenband has been selected as winner in the Best Early Stage Category and brings home a cash prize of €50,000 to be invested into the business.

Based in Ballina, the company is developing a diagnostic heart telemetry system which is worn on the left arm.

This is designed to replace invasive and expensive surgically implanted heart monitors that are currently the only options for long term monitoring.

Galenband’s creation will allow treatment to be applied much earlier than generally possible which will also reduce stroke rates.

Oisin McGrath, co founder and chief executive of Galenband was presented with the award by chief executive of InterTradeIreland Margaret Hearty at the annual InterTradeIreland Seedcorn All-Island Final in Clontarf Castle yesterday (Thursday November 9).

(pic Western People)