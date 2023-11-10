Mayo native Sarah Butler will launch her third cookbook tomorrow in Castlebar.

‘Comfort Food’ focuses on practical family favourites, recipes that you will use in your everyday life time and time again.

There are 60 recipes in the book, covering a range of topics including bakes, lunch, sides, dinners and desserts.

Author Sarah is also a well known podcaster, with 'Sarah Butler at Home' bringing listeners on her journey from designer to food influencer.

She is joined on the podcast by Midwest Radio Breakfast Show host, and brother in law, David Cawley.

The launch takes place at 2:00pm tomorrow (November 11) in Castle Books on Main Street, Castlebar.

Sarah will be signing copies of the book on the day.